Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Facebook, NYT join hands for AR-driven journalism

Facebook, NYT join hands for AR-driven journalism

News
By IANS
facebook live
0 8
Read Article

Facebook has teamed up with The New York Times to co-develop augmented reality (AR) filters and effects on Instagram that will help users access and contextualise journalism at the media outlet.

According to a report in Axios, the leading US media organisation has built a dedicated “AR Lab” team within its research and development unit of more than a dozen employees.

“Facebook will be providing financial and technical support for the project, but it will not have any influence on the editorial side. The Times will have full control over the design and content of the effects,” the report said on Wednesday, quoting NYT executives.

At its ‘Facebook Connect’ virtual conference, the social network said more than 600 million people use Spark AR across Facebook and Instagram every month.

The Spark AR Studio is a Facebook platform for developers.

“More than 400,000 creators from over 190 countries have published Spark AR effects for Facebook and Instagram. Together, they’ve published over 1.2 million AR effects to date,” Facebook said in a statement.

In just the last three months, more than 150 effect owners have hit over 1 billion views and uses.

“Beginning next year, we’ll open up Portal and Messenger to Spark AR creator publishing, giving more people fun new ways to connect,” Facebook said.

–IANS


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IANS
    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author

    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    Is SASE just an Industry Analyst's digression? Attend our Free Webinar to learn how SASE security model can help your organization
    Register Now
    close-image