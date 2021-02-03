Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Facebook prompts Apple users to accept device tracking

Facebook prompts Apple users to accept device tracking

NewsMobility
By IANS
0 15
Read Article

Amid the ongoing Facebook-Apple war over privacy changes in iOS 14, the social networking giant is showing a prompt to iPhone and iPad users, urging them to allow tracking of their devices to deliver personalised ads.

According to CNBC, As part of this test, Facebook is explaining why it wants to track this activity and asking users to opt in.

These prompts will appear on Apple users’ screens immediately before the Apple pop-up appears, the report said on Monday.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has argued that the iOS 14 privacy changes will impact the growth of millions of businesses around the world.

The upcoming privacy changes in Apple iOS 14 update will inform users about tracking by third-party advertisers and ask them if they want to allow it.

Facebook at Apple are at the loggerheads for quite some over the upcoming privacy changes.

Taking aim at Facebook last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook called for greater scrutiny of businesses built on “data exploitation”.

“If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are no choices at all, then it does not deserve our praise. It deserves reform,” Cook said in his keynote speech at Europe’s Computers, Privacy and Data Protection (CPDP) conference.

His remarks came amid fierce arguments with Facebook over upcoming privacy changes in iOS that that will require app developers to seek permission from users to track them for ad targeting.

Apple postponed the full enforcement of privacy practices in iOS 14 after Facebook went out in public against those changes.

Facebook in December published full-page newspaper ads to criticise Apple for the upcoming iOS privacy changes.

Facebook had complained about the feature, saying it would impact its ad business.

Facebook acknowledged that full enforcement of these changes may lead to huge decline in its Audience Network advertising business.

Facebook Audience Network is an in-app advertising network for mobile apps.

–IANS


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IANS
    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author
    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    Virtual Data Summit

    Data Center & Infrastructure Digital Summit 2021

    Join India's Largest Virtual Summit on Data Center & Infrastructure & Attend live sessions by Data Domain Experts.
    REGISTER NOW
    close-link
    Attend India's largest Virtual Summit on Data Center & Infrastructure
    Register Now!
    close-image