FarEye Launches New Solutions Oriented to the Complete Order-to-Door Delivery Journey

Global e-commerce sales are expected to grow to $7.4 billion by 2025, more than double since 2018, leading to increased last-mile logistics complexity and heightened consumer expectations. Today,  FarEye introduces new solutions addressing these challenges, oriented to key areas in the order-to-door delivery journey – Ship, Track, Route, Execute, and Experience.

“Our mission from day one has always been to make the delivery experience better. Today, it is no longer just about delivery, it’s about the entire experience, from the first click to order through to doorstep delivery,” said Kushal Nahata, CEO and co-founder, FarEye. “Companies must solve the last mile first, as the most critical, complicated, and costly aspect of the delivery journey. Our new solutions help companies turn the last mile into a competitive advantage, driving value, and reducing last-mile costs, all while increasing brand loyalty and repeat purchases.”

FarEye’s products are underpinned by the FarEye Platform, an all-in-one low code/no code delivery logistics platform combining orchestration, real-time visibility, branded customer experiences, and business process management to ensure deliveries are on-time and accurate, from order to door.

These new modular products sit atop the Platform, and efficiently execute the last-mile delivery process, ensuring a seamless consumer experience:
Ship: Meet customers where they are, offering a flexible range of delivery options. Optimize multi-carrier-enabled deliveries for peak efficiency and on-time delivery performance.
Track: Provide real-time shipment-level visibility throughout the order-to-delivery journey, avoiding delays and disruptions.
Route: Make deliveries more profitable with dynamic constraint-based route planning and scheduling.
Execute: Accelerate cross-dock and driver operations, leading to faster operations at the delivery hub or warehouse.
Experience: Deliver a branded, differentiated customer experience throughout the pre-and post-purchase process – from order tracking and scheduling to delivery notifications to returns and exchanges.

