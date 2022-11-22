Express Computer

BARC India Embarks on a Large-Scale Infrastructure Revamp with Yotta

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, the world’s largest television audience measurement service provider, has revamped its data center infrastructure by migrating to Yotta NM1 – India’s only Tier IV data center with Uptime Institute’s Gold Tier Certification of Operational Sustainability.

Today BARC India manages the world’s largest and most diverse TV measurement system covering approximately 215,055 individuals in 50,000 households, in 522+ districts covering over 622+ towns and 1500+ villages across India which is adequately representative of India’s TV viewing microcosm.

BARC India’s operations are critically dependent on a robust technology core and future readiness of its infrastructure. Given this, BARC India decided proactively to revamp its digital infrastructure and realign its data center capabilities and preparedness for the future with an eye on scalability and high uptime. The organisation is constantly undertaking steps towards always providing the best to their stakeholders and the ever-growing ecosystem.

Sharing more on this, Mahendra K Upadhyay, CIO, BARC India, said, “Owing to the nature of our business, an always-available and high-performance infrastructure backbone is uncompromisable. But our existing legacy setup impacted infrastructure and network performance readiness. Additionally, a major proportion of the IT equipment needed timely updation, which pushed us to migrate our entire infrastructure to a data center facility that checked all the boxes of our criteria. After a rigorous evaluation of various service providers, only Yotta NM1, with its world-class quality that has been validated by the data center industry’s topmost certification, was best positioned to help us address not just our present needs, but also become resilient for the future.”

Following a comprehensive study of their digital footprint, BARC India devised and executed a detailed project plan for the migration, complementing it with professional IT services for creating an optimised network architecture, along with Yotta. To rule out any impact on operations during migration, the team simultaneously built a parallel setup to ensure business-as-usual. With the proven expertise of Yotta’s certified team, the entire lift-and-shift migration was achieved in a single day.

Sunil Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Yotta Infrastructure commented, “End-consumer trends and factors are among the foremost decision drivers of digital transformation. More organisations are phasing out IT infrastructure that hampers business growth and service delivery. Being the trusted partner of choice for enterprises – from stem to stern – Yotta is propelling digital excellence for businesses, and BARC India’s journey is a testimony to this. Continuing our commitment to helping organisations excel, we are cementing our role as an end-to-end digital transformation enabler with our customer success stories.”

