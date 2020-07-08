Former General Manager Samsung, D. Vishranth Joins Esper

Read Article

Esper announced the appointment of D.Vishranth, Director of Sales & Partnerships-APAC. Vishranth was previously General Manager & Head of Channels at Samsung Enterprise Mobility. He’s a recognized thought leader with over 22 years of experience spearheading enterprise Mobility and ICT initiatives at brands like Hewlett Packard, Lenovo & HCL-Infosystems.

“It’s an exciting time to lead Esper’s APAC Sales and Partnership efforts. As the most powerful cloud tools in the Android mobility space, Esper is uniquely positioned to help customers scale IoT deployments across form factors, including kiosks, mobile point-of-sale, interactive signage, and more,” said D.Vishranth, Director of Sales & Partnerships-APAC. ”I’m honored to be a part of such a visionary startup, and I look forward to collaborating with the hugely talented team to build on Esper’s hyper growth trajectory in the APAC region.”

Shiv Sundar, Co-Founder and COO, Esper said, “We are thrilled to welcome Vishranth on board with us. He has deep industry experience, understands the complexity of servicing a wide variety of users, and can lead and strengthen Esper’s efforts in the APAC region.”

Sustaining the Growth Trajectory in India.

Esper also announced the appointment of three Principal Engineers– Eby Chembola, Nithin John, and Yaser Hameed, all of whom have had a background as successful entrepreneurs.

Eby Chembola has over 12 years of experience in the IT industry and has worked with multiple engineering systems, like PayTm, Quixey and WIPRO. Nithin John has over 10 years of experience and has worked with PayTm, Quixey and Daily Rounds in the past. Yaser Hameed, who has over 11 years of experience, began his career at Bosch and went on to work with Quixey and PayTM.

In 2010, the trio co-founded Dexetra, which was one of the first mobility / data-focused startups in India. They raised investments from Qualcomm Ventures, Sequoia Capital, and One97 MobilityFund before getting acquired by US-based startup, Quixey, in late 2014.

Chembola went on to co-found TreatGo – a startup which helped people find the best place for healthcare treatments. Hameed and John served as the CEO and CTO respectively at TreatGo, which raised investments from various non-institutional VCs and was later absorbed by PayTM in 2018 as an acquihire.

“Esper’s talented new hires will help our team maintain a rapid pace of innovation and meet growing demand for our product in APAC, EMEA, and other global markets. Our team has been crucial in our journey so far, and we are looking forward to maintaining our hyper-growth especially in India.” added Shiv Sundar, Co-Founder and COO, Esper.

In spite of the global pandemic, Esper – a startup who makes cloud tools for Android app and device deployment and management, has hired sales and engineering leads to meet global product demand, signifying resilience and revenue growth. Esper’s mission is to help their customers achieve business resiliency via Android IoT innovation by offering more than mobile device management, or MDM tools. Sundar will be available to answer questions about business resiliency and startup strategy in an upcoming “ask me anything,” or AMA session on July 9, 2020 at 11am IST.





