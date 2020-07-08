Anand Govind Takes Up The Role Of Chief Financial Officer At o9

Read Article

o9 Solutions, Inc. (“o9”), provider of a premier AI platform powering digital transformation of integrated business planning and operations at global companies, today announced the promotion of Anand Govind to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Anand was previously EVP of Finance. He brings to o9, significant financial and technology industry experience including an extensive background in corporate finance, strategy, M&A, and a deep knowledge of the technology and software industry spanning over two decades. The promotion comes amidst significant business and financial growth for o9. The company more than doubled headcount and subscription revenue in the last year and also closed its first ever external capital raise — a minority equity investment from KKR, valuing o9 at over $1 billion. Anand will be responsible for leading the company’s finance organization and strategic initiatives to continue its growth and global expansion.

“We are thrilled to promote Anand to the role of CFO,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, CEO of o9. “We’re at a pivotal juncture in our growth. o9’s vision of digital transformation of planning and operations is accelerating as global enterprises are understanding the value-unlock potential of integrated planning. Recent events with COVID-19 have elevated the need for this capability to the C-suite and have served to amplify this trend. The recent investment process and tremendous interest which we received further validated our vision and unique capabilities. Anand not only helped spearhead this process for o9, but also brings in-depth knowledge of capital markets, a strategic growth mindset and a wealth of industry knowledge and relationships that are highly additive to our leadership team. And most importantly, he is a great fit for our culture that promotes leadership, execution and innovation on initiatives that drive customer value.”

Prior to joining o9 late last year, Anand spent over a decade in leadership roles in the technology investment banking groups of J.P. Morgan and, most recently as Managing Director at Morgan Stanley where he focused on advising clients on IPOs, M&A, capital raising and other strategic corporate finance areas. Prior to his investment banking career, he held various senior operating and strategic roles in the technology industry.

“o9’s platform approach to integrated planning and operations is truly differentiated. Despite o9’s rapid growth and adoption by leading global companies, we are still in the early innings of a massive value creation cycle enabled by our platform” said Anand Govind, CFO of o9. “I am looking forward to being part of a very talented and visionary leadership team and putting my skills to work to help support our continued growth.”





