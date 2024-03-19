Game Theory forges strategic partnership with Credence Family Office to expand tech-driven sports facilities

Game Theory, a pioneering force transforming the sports experience through innovative technology, has forged a strategic partnership with Credence Family Office, a leading multi-family office. The collaboration aims to accelerate Game Theory’s expansion plans to bring its state-of-the-art multi-sport facilities and immersive training platforms to more sports enthusiasts across Bengaluru.

Through this partnership, Game Theory will leverage Credence’s extensive network of investors to fuel a

three-phase rollout of around 20 new multi-sport centres by March 2025. The new facilities will offer a

diverse array of sports like swimming, badminton, squash, football, and paddle tennis, all enhanced by

Game Theory’s unique computer vision and gamification approach for real sports players.

Game Theory’s facility expansion strategy includes the Franchise Owned Company Operated (FOCO)

a model where key strategic partners fuel the facility investment while the proven playbook of Game theory at these locations maximizes returns for these partners. Unlike traditional sports facilities, Game Theory’s state-of-the-art multi-sport facilities leverage technology assets including computer vision and matchmaking to enhance the real sports experience for their users resulting in higher utilisation and revenue for the facility partners.

Sudeep Kulkarni, Founder of Game Theory, said, We are thrilled to partner with Credence Family Office as we accelerate our vision of reinventing how sports are played and experienced. With their support, we can now bring our immersive, data-driven training to many more athletes across Bengaluru. Our combined focus on innovation, personalisation, and enhancing the consumer experience is a step in the right direction to drive the future of sports development.”

Credence Family Office, established in 2010, is renowned for its innovative investment solutions tailored

for ultra-high net worth families. With a research-driven philosophy, the firm has successfully managed

over INR 10000 crore in client assets, consistently delivering exceptional returns through its bespoke

offerings.

Mitesh Shah, Founder & CEO of Credence Family Office, said, Game Theory is truly revolutionising sports training through innovative technology. Their multi-sport facilities provide a uniquely engaging experience that’s driving the future of athletic development. We’re excited to support their growth plans and offer this exceptional platform to our investors.