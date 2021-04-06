Genesys launches new cloud capabilities in India

Read Article

Genesys, a leader in cloud customer experience and contact centre solutions, is launching new capabilities for Genesys Cloud™ in India by enabling businesses to keep their interactions and data located within the country. This is especially crucial for organisations in highly regulated industries with stringent compliance and security standards, such as healthcare, financial services and government, which often have data sovereignty requirements. Now, Indian businesses across all sectors can deliver more personalised digital-first customer experiences using Genesys Cloud.

Commenting on the launch, Olivier Jouve, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Genesys Cloud said, “We’re expanding Genesys Cloud capabilities in India to help more Indian businesses reap the maximum benefit of the ongoing global cloud revolution by delivering the right technology, innovation strategy and strategic partner ecosystem. We aim to put Genesys Cloud within reach for any organisation, enabling them to proactively understand and predict consumer behaviour for more effective and empathetic customer experiences.”

Raja Lakshmipathy, Managing Director, India & SAARC, Genesys said, “Our vision is to bring the world’s best cloud customer experience solutions for all Indian businesses. Today’s launch is a step toward delivering on this promise while adhering to the Indian regulatory framework that espouses data sovereignty. With Genesys Cloud, enterprises have the ability to scale, savings in costs and agility in innovation offered by cloud deployments. In addition to domestic demand, a significant opportunity exists for Indian IT companies to capture global demand in cloud computing.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]