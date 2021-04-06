Rizzle launches ‘Rimix,’ video mixing feature for short videos apps

Express Computer


Rizzle launches ‘Rimix,’ the world’s first video mixing feature for short videos apps. This feature allows users to make video mashups using 2 to 5 videos within a matter of a few seconds. Creators can choose existing videos from the Rizzle app or record their own new videos, add a soundtrack of their choice and share their masterpiece with the world.

Rimix, Rizzle’s patent-pending feature, is the industry’s first-of-its-kind that empowers users to create personalised short videos that are unique to them.

As AI & ML make it easy for any user to pick and stitch their videos, weave in the music of their choice and create their personalised movies, one doesn’t need extensive prior knowledge of advanced video editing tools to use Rimix.

Sapna Patel, Marketing Head at Rizzle adds, “At Rizzle we constantly strive to empower all our users to become creators of content. And with Rimix, we are a step closer to our goal. Rimix allows all our users- with no to minimum to advanced video editing skills, to create videos and share their stories.”


