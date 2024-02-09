Genpact propels AI-first strategy with new executive leadership appointments

Genpact announced two new executive leadership appointments. These appointments demonstrate the company’s continued focus on strengthening its executive team with transformative digital leaders to propel the company into its next chapter of growth, leveraging data, technology, and AI-first principles.

Vipin Gairola – Global Operating Officer

Vipin Gairola has been appointed Genpact’s Global Operating Officer and is leading the charge of transforming service delivery for Genpact’s clients by leveraging AI-led solutions.

As Global Operating Officer, Gairola oversees Genpact’s global client operations, analytics, data, technology across all countries. He is part of Genpact’s Leadership Council and will lead the company’s Operations and Cost Council. Gairola comes to Genpact from Accenture, where he served in several senior leadership roles over the past two decades. His most recent role was Chief Strategy Officer for Accenture Operations.

Vidya Rao – Chief Technology and Transformation Officer

Vidya Rao, Genpact’s Chief Information Officer, takes on an expanded role of Chief Technology and Transformation Officer. In this role, she will be at the forefront of Reimagining Genpact’s internal processes, tools, technologies, and infrastructure with an AI- first approach. Furthermore, Rao will also play a crucial role in establishing a world-class data office to fortify Genpact’s data capabilities. This will enable Genpact to harness the power of data and drive insights to guide our AI and Automation initiatives effectively and shape our internal functions for the future.

“We are excited to have highly talented and transformative individuals in key leadership roles at Genpact. Vidya and Vipin’s appointment emphasises our ongoing strategy to re- energize our leadership team to drive us into our next chapter of growth,” said BK Kalra, President and CEO, Genpact. “More and more of our leadership has deep expertise in data, analytics, operations, and AI and their experience will play a pivotal role in how Genpact and our clients will do the work in an AI-driven world.”