Titan’s Journey through Digital Transformation: Unveiling Insights into Technological Evolution and Customer-Centric Strategies

Embark on an insightful exploration of Titan’s remarkable digital evolution led by the visionary Krishnan Venkateswaran, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Titan Company. With nearly four decades at the forefront of the industry, Titan has transcended its origins as a watch company to emerge as a dynamic lifestyle conglomerate. Venkateswaran’s profound insights shed light on Titan’s strategic adoption of omni-channel experiences, data infusion, and seamless integration of AI technologies. Join us as we venture into Titan’s relentless pursuit of technological excellence under Venkateswaran’s astute leadership.

Watch the full insightful interview: