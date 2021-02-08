Express Computer


GitHub slashes Marketplace transaction fee to 5%

NewsOpen Source
By IANS
Microsoft-owned open source developer platform GitHub has reduced its Marketplace transaction fee from 25 per cent to just 5 per cent.

The move will put more revenue in the pockets of the developers, who are doing the work building tools that support the GitHub community, the company said in a statement on Friday.

“We’re increasing developer’s take-home pay for apps sold in the marketplace from 75 to 95 per cent. GitHub will only keep a 5 per cent transaction fee,” it added.

More than 56 million developers are now building on GitHub globally.

This includes more than 1.9 billion contributions added and more than 60 million new repositories created, according to GitHub’s annual State of the Octoverse Report that came out in December last year.

Github has also announced to simplify app verification process on its Marketplace.

Launched in 2017 and now home to the world’s largest DevOps ecosystem, GitHub Marketplace is the single destination for developers to find, sell, and share tools and solutions that help simplify and improve the process of building software.

Previously, a deep review of app security and functionality was required before an app could be added to Marketplace.

“Moving forward, we’ll verify your organisation’s identity and common-sense security precautions by Validating your domain with a simple DNS TXT record, validating the email address on record and requiring two-factor authentication for your GitHub organisation,” GitHub announced.

–IANS


IANS
