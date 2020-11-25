GlobalLogic acquires digital transformation company ECS Group

Read Article

Silicon Valley-headquartered digital product engineering services company GlobalLogic has acquired ECS Group, a UK-based digital transformation and DevOps consultancy. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Under the agreement announced on Monday, ECS will continue to operate with its existing leadership and staff as a wholly owned subsidiary of GlobalLogic.

Headquartered in London, ECS delivers digital solutions that harness the latest cloud technologies, with a focus on digital engineering, data analytics and customer experience.

The company serves multiple industries, with particular expertise in the banking and financial services sector.

With the acquisition of ECS, GlobalLogic advances its European strategy, expands its financial services footprint and adds a host of complementary cloud-centric offerings to its portfolio.

ECS brings to GlobalLogic a highly regarded proficiency in cloud architecture and advisory services as well as expertise in leading cloud platforms.

“We’re always in search of differentiated companies that enhance our capabilities and expand our reach,” Shashank Samant, President and CEO, GlobalLogic, said in a statement.

“ECS’s expertise in complex cloud services, its strong position and presence in the UK, and the company’s heritage in regulated industries such as financial services are all valuable additions to GlobalLogic.”

Founded in 2008, ECS currently has more than 650 employees worldwide. Its core competence is to enable its clients to leverage cloud technologies and digital engineering to become more customer-centric, nimble and efficient.

“We are very excited to have the talented ECS team on board to deliver outstanding digital outcomes for our clients,” Samant said.

Notably, ECS possesses Amazon Web Services (AWS) capabilities, for which ECS is an Advanced Consulting Partner and Amazon Connect Service Delivery Partner.

Additionally, ECS holds the DevOps Competency Accreditation from AWS.

–IANS

