GoTo is Transforming IT Management with New Remote Monitoring & Management, Lays Foundation for Full ITSM Functionality

GoTo, the company making IT management, support, and business communication easy with flagship products GoTo Resolve, GoTo Connect, and Rescue, announced a suite of new remote monitoring and management (RMM) features and an all-new free offering for GoTo Resolve. The latest updates introduce powerful new RMM capabilities to meet the needs of today’s IT leaders, furthering GoTo Resolve’s evolution towards a modern, unified IT service management (ITSM) solution.

New RMM Features Empower IT Leaders to Do More with Less

GoTo Resolve’s RMM features streamline workloads to uncover, diagnose, and resolve IT challenges in a unified solution and expand access to IT management with an all-new free offering. With the new features, GoTo Resolve is the only all-in-one IT management and support solution with native RMM, remote support and access, and ticketing backed by a built-in zero-trust security architecture:

New free RMM offering: The first-of-its-kind free RMM solution includes customizable device monitoring, an intuitive system diagnostics dashboard, background terminal and file manager access, and unlimited remote access and automation for up to five priority devices.

Proactive device monitoring: Automatically detect device issues and address them proactively with customisable alert policies before they escalate.

Endpoint protection software management: Easily monitor and manage antivirus software from a single dashboard with the ability to request status updates, view a list of threats, and initiate scans.

Automated patch management: Identify, approve, and automatically deploy Windows patches to one or more devices to keep software up-to-date and protected against threats without interrupting users.

“We needed a reliable IT management solution that would streamline day-to-day support and provide us with more effective endpoint monitoring and administration across our users’ systems,” said Steve Snider, System Administrator at Eastern Industrial Automation. “With GoTo Resolve, we can even run diagnostics and automate routine maintenance to run in the background without disturbing end users. GoTo Resolve allowed us to do more in the first week than we were able to accomplish in a year with our previous RMM solution, and at a fraction of the cost.” ​

Simplify IT Management and Support with a New Helpdesk

GoTo Resolve’s helpdesk received significant updates to eliminate the headache of managing multiple tools, vendors, and contracts for IT agents supporting employees and customers:

Flexible end user portal: A hub which enables users to create tickets, see a list of previously submitted support requests, and add comments to existing requests. ​

Enhanced helpdesk reporting: Agents can generate reports on tickets based on category, drill down to see details, and export ticket data.

Customised workflows: Ticketing now includes enhanced quick actions, attachments, labels, and the ability to add custom fields to tickets.

Mobile app ticketing: Agents can provide full support and resolve filed tickets via the GoTo Resolve mobile agent app.

Building the Foundation for Full ITSM Functionality

Looking forward, GoTo is investing in key areas of expansion across the IT service management industry. These include native mobile device management (MDM) capabilities following the company’s acquisition of Miradore, hardware, and software asset management, native integrations with industry-leading service providers, and modern incident, change and problem management. All are designed to deliver a resolution-first, easy ITSM experience.

“We’ve made tremendous strides with GoTo Resolve since its launch just last year, introducing more than 60 new features and updates, developing a new offering specifically for MSP customers, and more than tripling our total managed devices and growing our weekly active users by more than 200% in the last six months alone. Building on its IT support roots, GoTo now offers a powerful RMM tool with GoTo Resolve. This continual evolution is all part of GoTo’s strategy to provide businesses with a full IT service management solution later this year,” said Paddy Srinivasan, CEO of GoTo. “We’re proud to say GoTo Resolve offers an all-in-one IT management and support solution where saving money doesn’t mean getting less – making it the ideal solution for IT leaders and businesses no matter where they are in their IT journey.”