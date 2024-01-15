Green frontier capital and dhanuka agritech invest in Kisankonnect in its pre-series a round of Rs. 31 Cr

Kisankonnect, a fully integrated fresh produce Agro start-up raised its pre-series A round of Rs. 31 Cr. The round has been led by a marquee Climate tech-focused fund Green Frontier Capital (GFC) which also saw participation from Dhanuka Agritech Limited, a leading Crop Protection company in India, along with VC Grid and other family offices.

Vivek Nirmal, Founder and CEO said ‘We are pleased to partner with GFC and Dhanuka and other ESG Tech-focused investors in our journey of strengthening our community of farmers by implementing interventions for soil improvement, reduced usage of chemical fertilizers and pesticides and improving farm productivity. Our extensive work on the farm front also benefits our consumers, as they get safer produce to consume. Our tech-enabled temperature-controlled and fully traceable supply chain is unique in the country. This helps the sorted and graded fresh produce of our farmers, to reach our consumers in Mumbai and Pune in the shortest possible time. The wastages are reduced significantly which ensures fair prices for farmers and consumers both, while helping reduce carbon emissions in the Agri supply-chain.’

Nidhi Nirmal, Co-founder and Business Head added ‘Earlier we reached our consumers through our Mobile App. Now, our farm stores service our customers with even fresher produce.’ The Company intends to use the money to increase its activities in climate-smart agriculture interventions with its 5,000 farmers, strengthen its fresh-produce supply chain technology and add new farm stores to the existing one in Mumbai and Pune.

Sandiip Bhammer, Managing Partner and Founder of GFC said of his fund’s investment in Kisankonnect ‘We’re thrilled to join Kisankonnect on its incredible journey, leading the charge in sustainable agriculture! Kisankonnect is revolutionising the field with its dedication to soil improvement, reduced chemical usage, and elevated farm productivity – values that align seamlessly with our mission to champion climate tech innovations. The company’s commitment ensures that fresh produce arrives on your plate at lightning speed. We’re deeply passionate about an eco-friendly future, and Kisankonnect’s groundbreaking supply chain is a game-changer. Teaming up with them excites us, as together, we’re sure to make a tangible impact in reducing carbon emissions in the agricultural sector. Brace yourselves for a refreshing, green revolution!’