greytHR and Savex Technologies join forces to help businesses automate their HR management processes

greytHR, a leading cloud-based HR & Payroll software provider, announced its strategic partnership with Savex Technologies, one of the largest Information and Communication Technology distributors in India. Through this collaboration, greytHR and Savex aim to empower SMEs, mid-market, and enterprises across tier 1, 2, and 3 cities to leverage greytHR’s award-winning features to streamline processes, boost operational productivity, and enhance employee experiences while minimising costs.

Speaking on the occasion, Girish Rowjee, Co-founder and CEO of greytHR, underscored the company’s unwavering commitment to the advancement of businesses in India. Girish stated, “Our partnership with Savex Technologies is a key initiative to propel HRMS automation across the country. By combining greytHR’s expertise with Savex’s extensive reach, our objective is to deliver unparalleled efficiency and value to organisations across multiple industry segments. Together, we aim to reshape workforce management practices and contribute significantly to the growth and success of businesses.”

Savex Technologies, renowned for its expansive community of over 12,000 partners, including value-added distributors, system integrators, GSI partners, and reseller partners, will now extend greytHR’s industry-leading HRMS solutions to its network.

“We are pleased to announce our collaboration with greytHR, a cloud-based HR & Payroll software. This partnership brings numerous benefits to organisations, offering a flexible, scalable, and efficient approach to human resources management. By joining forces, we aim to address and enhance the efficient management of digital workforces in mid to large enterprises across various industries. This collaboration is geared towards supporting the needs of our mutual customers and ensuring the seamless management of HR processes,” said Raunak Jagasia, Director Enterprise Business and Alliance at Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

This partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and the adoption of HR technology by businesses in India.