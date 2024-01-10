Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  greytHR and Savex Technologies join forces to help businesses automate their HR management processes

greytHR and Savex Technologies join forces to help businesses automate their HR management processes

NewsCloud
By Express Computer
0 8

greytHR, a leading cloud-based HR & Payroll software provider, announced its strategic partnership with Savex Technologies, one of the largest Information and Communication Technology distributors in India. Through this collaboration, greytHR and Savex aim to empower SMEs, mid-market, and enterprises across tier 1, 2, and 3 cities to leverage greytHR’s award-winning features to streamline processes, boost operational productivity, and enhance employee experiences while minimising costs.

Speaking on the occasion, Girish Rowjee, Co-founder and CEO of greytHR, underscored the company’s unwavering commitment to the advancement of businesses in India. Girish stated, “Our partnership with Savex Technologies is a key initiative to propel HRMS automation across the country. By combining greytHR’s expertise with Savex’s extensive reach, our objective is to deliver unparalleled efficiency and value to organisations across multiple industry segments. Together, we aim to reshape workforce management practices and contribute significantly to the growth and success of businesses.”

Savex Technologies, renowned for its expansive community of over 12,000 partners, including value-added distributors, system integrators, GSI partners, and reseller partners, will now extend greytHR’s industry-leading HRMS solutions to its network.

“We are pleased to announce our collaboration with greytHR, a cloud-based HR & Payroll software. This partnership brings numerous benefits to organisations, offering a flexible, scalable, and efficient approach to human resources management. By joining forces, we aim to address and enhance the efficient management of digital workforces in mid to large enterprises across various industries. This collaboration is geared towards supporting the needs of our mutual customers and ensuring the seamless management of HR processes,” said Raunak Jagasia, Director Enterprise Business and Alliance at Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

This partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and the adoption of HR technology by businesses in India.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image