Snowflake appoints Vijayant Rai as the new Managing Director for India

Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, announced the appointment of Vijayant Rai as the new Managing Director, responsible for driving the business growth and Go-To-Market strategy for Snowflake in India. Vijayant will be succeeding Vimal Venkatram, who has moved to a regional role for Snowflake, based in Singapore.

With over 27 years of extensive experience in senior sales positions across leading companies, driving new business and revenue growth, expanding business in India, and attracting and retaining talent, Vijayant comes with a wealth of expertise in driving business transformation for customers. He will spearhead Snowflake’s business expansion across India, overseeing strategy, sales and execution, fostering strategic partnership engagements across the country, and driving the adoption of Snowflake’s Data Cloud across various industries, such as retail and CPG, manufacturing, public sector, startups, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and BFSI.

“India is a dynamic growth market that is rapidly transitioning to a data-driven economy,” said Vijayant. “As Managing Director, my primary focus will be to help our customers fully mobilize their data into successful business outcomes. I am excited to join Snowflake at this pivotal point. Snowflake recently announced a slew of new features, including Snowflake Cortex currently in private preview, that facilitates businesses with swift development of AI applications, further bolstering their commitment to driving innovation in the Indian market. I look forward to working with the talented team at Snowflake India to support our customers in their quest for growth,” he added.

Speaking on Vijayant’s appointment and Snowflake’s commitment to India, Sanjay Deshmukh, Senior Vice President of ASEAN and India, added, “Vijayant’s extensive experience in India of doing leadership roles with leading global technology organizations and helping customers in accelerating their transformation journey makes him the perfect fit for leading Snowflake in India. We believe that our business in India is at an inflection point of wider adoption across all industries, and with Vijayant’s successful track record in building and scaling businesses, we are confident that he will spearhead our expansion in the local market and drive strong growth across all of our portfolios.”

Before joining Snowflake, Vijayant served as the Executive Director for Microsoft India, and was the Country Leader for the BFSI industry segment in the company. Prior to this, he also held leadership roles in Salesforce, SAP, and CA Technologies.

