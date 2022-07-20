Gupshup Hires Krishna Tammana as Chief Technology Officer

Gupshup, a leading global conversational engagement platform, announced the appointment of Krishna Tammana as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Krishna will lead technology strategy, engineering and integration, supporting Gupshup’s product-led growth and market expansion.

“Gupshup’s strong growth has been built on the foundation of heavy investment in product and engineering”, said Beerud Sheth, Co-founder and CEO, Gupshup. “As we gear up for the next phase of growth, I am excited to welcome Krishna, a seasoned tech veteran from Silicon Valley. He brings deep expertise in building high-scale products and extensive experience in managing high-performing tech teams.”

With over two decades of experience, Krishna brings rich expertise in IT infrastructure (cloud and on-prem environments), Data Architecture, Security and SaaS. Previously, Krishna was the CTO of Talend, a leading data integration and management company, where he led product management, engineering, and cloud operations. Prior to Talend, he led large global engineering teams in hyper-growth environments at Splunk, E*TRADE and Sybase.

“We are on the cusp of another fundamental shift in how the world leverages mobile technology. Gupshup is uniquely positioned to help many more brands reach and engage with a much broader customer base more effectively”, said Krishna Tammana, CTO, Gupshup. “I am happy to join Gupshup at an exciting time. I look forward to playing a key role in the company’s next growth phase.”

Krishna is a Computer Science graduate from BITS, Pilani.