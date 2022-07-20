Acer wins prestigious Platinum status from EcoVadis Sustainability Rating  

Acer, one of the leading technology brands in the world have been awarded the Platinum medal, EcoVadis Sustainability Rating’s highest recognition in 2022. The rating of EcoVadis is based on the score in four sustainability themes: Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement, plus a dedicated score on Carbon, on which Acer won the platinum status among 90,000+ companies from 200+ sectors in 160+ countries.

On winning the award, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “Climate change is one of the biggest threats to our future generation. With Acer’s Earthion and Vero initiatives, we aim to play a major role in reducing carbon footprint and making the computer manufacturing process environmentally friendly and future-ready. The award is an incentive for our continued efforts and we are proud of this achievement in making the future earth greener.”

Sustainability has become an important factor for every business and Acer’s initiative Earthion envisions leaving no footprint tomorrow. Earth+Mission – Earthion represents Acer’s six missions such as product design, production, energy, logistics, packaging design, and recycling to tackle our generation’s environmental challenges through innovative and integrated solutions for a better tomorrow. In 2021, achievements include 15 million products made using PCR plastic, shipped 8.6 million+ units of phthalate-free products, used over 14 million kWh and generated 3.5 million kWh of green electricity, moulded pulps made from 100% recycled Kraft paper, 50+ metric tons of batteries were recycled and remanufactured into new batteries from 2018-2020, and more. Sustainability has become an essential factor for corporations, organizations, and efforts must be made stringently.

EcoVadis’ sustainability assessment methodology is an evaluation of how well a company has integrated the principles of Sustainability/CSR into its business and management system. It is based on seven founding principles, including source diversification to ensure rich stakeholder input for reliable scoring, traceability, and transparency of documentation, evidence-based, and excellence through continuous improvement.