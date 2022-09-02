Express Computer

GyanMatrix Partners with Two Leading Engineering Colleges to Launch an Innovative 'Earn while you Learn' Program

In an innovative hiring strategy, GyanMatrix has partnered with two engineering colleges to train budding engineers in their first year to make them future employees.

GyanMatrix, an India-based full-stack web development company and a leading provider of digital technology and IT infrastructure has tied up with two leading engineering institutes to train and hire students for its projects. This partnership is an innovative step where students are identified and chosen for a paid internship from their ‘first year’ itself.

Calling this an “Earn while you Learn“, program, the company will continue to train students through their engineering courses and also make a job offer if found suitable at the earliest possible.

Currently, GyanMatrix has partnered with two Coimbatore-based colleges: Sri Eshwar College of Engineering and Sri Sakthi Engineering College. The selection process comprised an entrance test and an interview. Describing the shortlisting process as rigorous and demanding, Mr. Rajan Parasuraman, Co-founder and CEO, GyanMatrix, said that the response from both colleges is ‘overwhelming’. Currently, 15 students from the first year in Sri Eshwar College have been selected while the selection process is still on at Sri Sakthi.

Commenting on this innovative hiring strategy, Mr. Rajan said that they initiated this strategy as a post-COVID plan as hiring has become a complex process in the new work-from-home scenario. Also, the Indian IT sector is moving from a service to a product-based industry and many of the startups are turning into unicorns, which makes the payscale phenomenally challenging. With all these developments, we felt it’s better to connect with the talents early and skill and train them for our industry requirements.” 

Adding to the initiative Principal Eswar Engineering Dr. Sudha Mohanram says, “This indeed is a great initiative, the GyanMatrix Technologies, Earn While you Learn Programme has enriched our students with strong problem-solving skills, Leadership skills, soft skills along with domain knowledge GyanMatrix Technologies Collaboration with our college is a showcase of good academia-industry working example.”

 

