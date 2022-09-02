Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Spyne launches first-of-its-kind Photography SDK Solution for the Automobile industry

Spyne launches first-of-its-kind Photography SDK Solution for the Automobile industry

News
By Express Computer
0 241

Spyne, a Deep Tech start-up helping businesses and marketplaces create high-quality product images and videos at scale with AI, announced the launch of its first-of-its-kind AI-powered photography solution – SDK Solution for the Automobile industry.  With the help of this solution, the manual processes used by businesses to photograph and edit car images can be automated and streamlined, reducing the amount of time, money, and labor required significantly.

The newly launched SDK solution can be directly embedded in the enterprise dealer app and help businesses capture and create a uniform, studio-quality car images that can directly be uploaded to their website and App. Equipped with a smart AI-powered camera interface, the solution manages the smartphone automotive shoot experience. The solution further instructs the dealer on how to shoot, what angles to shoot from, and provides an error if the light is too harsh or dull, among other things.

In addition to this, the company has also introduced a Spyne AI photoshoot & Editing App for the SMB market. The dealers can download it from the app store and play store free of cost. Through the self-serve App, dealers can do a smart shoot and generate an interactive 360 view for every car they sell. These can further help them with better customer engagement and conversions.

Speaking on the launch, Sanjay Kumar, Co-founder, and CEO at Spyne said, “We are one of the first companies in the industry to have developed an innovative SDK solution for the automotive sector. In the used car market, the product image is crucial in helping customers make decisions in purchasing the car. Our newly launched solution helps large auto tech companies and dealerships get studio-quality car images within seconds using the integrated app. With this launch, we would like to enable every used-car dealer to sell their cars better through the online channel. We are working to roll out cost-effective solutions and plans for the smaller dealerships to make it easy for them to adopt and use.”

Spyne works with more than 60 auto enterprise clients located across the US, South America, the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia, as well as leading used car marketplace brands in India.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
How to drive performance, flexibility & security capabilities across the cloud
Learn More
close-image