Spyne launches first-of-its-kind Photography SDK Solution for the Automobile industry

Spyne, a Deep Tech start-up helping businesses and marketplaces create high-quality product images and videos at scale with AI, announced the launch of its first-of-its-kind AI-powered photography solution – SDK Solution for the Automobile industry. With the help of this solution, the manual processes used by businesses to photograph and edit car images can be automated and streamlined, reducing the amount of time, money, and labor required significantly.

The newly launched SDK solution can be directly embedded in the enterprise dealer app and help businesses capture and create a uniform, studio-quality car images that can directly be uploaded to their website and App. Equipped with a smart AI-powered camera interface, the solution manages the smartphone automotive shoot experience. The solution further instructs the dealer on how to shoot, what angles to shoot from, and provides an error if the light is too harsh or dull, among other things.

In addition to this, the company has also introduced a Spyne AI photoshoot & Editing App for the SMB market. The dealers can download it from the app store and play store free of cost. Through the self-serve App, dealers can do a smart shoot and generate an interactive 360 view for every car they sell. These can further help them with better customer engagement and conversions.

Speaking on the launch, Sanjay Kumar, Co-founder, and CEO at Spyne said, “We are one of the first companies in the industry to have developed an innovative SDK solution for the automotive sector. In the used car market, the product image is crucial in helping customers make decisions in purchasing the car. Our newly launched solution helps large auto tech companies and dealerships get studio-quality car images within seconds using the integrated app. With this launch, we would like to enable every used-car dealer to sell their cars better through the online channel. We are working to roll out cost-effective solutions and plans for the smaller dealerships to make it easy for them to adopt and use.”

Spyne works with more than 60 auto enterprise clients located across the US, South America, the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia, as well as leading used car marketplace brands in India.