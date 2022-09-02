Edureka onboards 100th Delivery Centre in India

Brain4ce Educations Solutions Pvt Ltd (represented by the brand name ‘Edureka’), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited (“Veranda”), a publicly listed EdTech company, signed up the Delivery Partner (DP) for its 100th centre in India and the first one in Indore. These centres operate under the brand name of ‘Veranda Acacia, powered by Edureka’. Veranda aims to democratize access to high-quality education at an affordable price and is playing a vital role in helping the country meet the growing demand for talent across segments. This new centre will help bridge the digital skills gap in and around Indore city.

Veranda Acacia follows an outcome-oriented hybrid pedagogy with no compromises on either quality or affordability through a 100% practice-oriented and industry-aligned curriculum, a regimental pedagogy, and a robust placement support mechanism. A total of six career tracks are offered at Veranda Acacia centres, namely Full Stack Web Development, Cloud and DevOps, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Mobile App Development, and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Having trained more than one million working professionals in more than 160 countries through its online VILT courses over the past decade, Edureka is on a mission to empower learners (working professionals and students alike) who wish to upskill themselves and enhance their employability quotient, for addressing the huge digital skills gap in the IT sector and providing suitable/trained candidates to the sector in a short span. Taking the mission forward, and with an objective of taking its proven high-quality upskilling courses to the neighbourhood of the college-going students, Edureka ventured on the journey of opening Delivery Centres across the country at the start of the current financial year and announced the signing up of its first set of 25 centres in May 2022.

With the signup of the 100th centre, it has perhaps become the fastest Indian EdTech company to have done so in a short span of four months. 11 such centres have become operational recently and are currently enrolling the students. Many more centres will become operational in the coming months, the majority of them being in the South and East regions, followed by North and West regions.

Veranda Acacia courses (career tracks) are fully aligned to the emerging needs of the skilled workforce in the IT industry providing them with work-ready college graduates who are equipped to uplift and further develop the sector. The noteworthy feature of these courses is that these courses are also accredited by FutureSkills Prime, an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), GOI and NASSCOM.

These hybrid courses are offered to undergraduate and postgraduate students, both at Edureka’s Delivery Centres and on institutional campuses. Every learner is not only trained for the employment-aligned tech stack but also provided with all-around placement support encompassing technical and non-technical interview preparation, soft-skills training, resume building, portfolio building, mock interviews and a one-of-its-kind proprietary placement terminal.

Speaking about the 100th centre launch of Veranda Acacia, Mr Kalpathi S. Suresh, Chairman and Executive Director, Veranda Learning Solutions, said, “With an outcome-driven hybrid approach, Veranda Acacia consistently delivers high-quality, affordable, and hybrid courses, across metros, tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 towns that help enable the employment potential of learners and make them production-ready to meet the tech market demand. 100 centres is a major milestone to achieve in a short span, which highlights Edureka’s emphasis on bridging and filling the employment gap in our country by enabling learners to access premium jobs and further grow the sector.”

Mrs. Pinky Verma, Proprietor-Sphere Learn Consultancy,100th Delivery Partner says, “I am glad and privileged to be associated with Veranda Acacia. We completely resonate with the philosophy of Veranda wherein we are committed to providing quality education to the students at an affordable price. Veranda Acacia has a strong foundation and vast bandwidth across industries to bridge the gap between the skills required and the skills available. In the current scenario of ongoing technological change, which is so rapid and disruptive, upskilling and upgrading are imperative to keep oneself relevant in the industry and in the job market. Veranda Acacia is facilitating this so conveniently by making the new and complex skills accessible and affordable to one and all. As a delivery partner, we are very optimistic and confident that we will be a part of success stories in strengthening the technical foundation of our nation.”

Commenting on achieving the milestone, Veranda Acacia’s Business Head – Mr Himanshu Dandotiya said, “This moment reassures two things for me – one, the trust our partners put into Veranda legacy and Brand Edureka and two, the existence of unprecedented demand for the digital upskilling among the learner fraternity. I wish to acknowledge all our partners’ trust and reiterate Edureka’s ‘ridiculous commitment’ to the success of its learners come what may! It is the learner’s delight and achievements that make both our partners and us successful. I do believe that it is just the beginning, and we have more exciting times to witness ahead.”

Speaking on network expansion, Acacia’s National Head of Sales and Operations, Mr. Manish Mathur commented, “100 delivery centre tie-ups is not something no other business has achieved, what makes this a feather in the cap of Edureka is that these 100 tie-ups have been done in a span of about 135 days which is 1.35 tie-up each day. At this juncture—I would like to share this success with my team who has worked tirelessly, and we together stand here today, feeling proud of our little contributions, in our own capabilities. This I believe is only a first step towards success.”

Edureka’s CEO, Mr. Vineet Chaturvedi adds, “It’s a proud moment for all to celebrate this milestone, and this is just the beginning of a change that Edureka/Acacia is determined to bring to the education sector. It’s very certain that the journey will be full of experiences and learnings along with success and demeanours, and we as a team will celebrate and accept it with grace and understanding. It’s beautiful and encouraging how we are growing at such a pace, and we would like to continue the same in the future”