haeywa, a petty cash payments and management platform collaborates with Dish TV

haeywa, a leading financial technology company, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Dish TV, largest DTH service provider, to streamline petty cash payments and management using its innovative platform, haeywa.

haeywa is a cutting-edge petty cash payments & management solution that simplifies and automates petty cash transactions, facilitating greater control, visibility and security over petty cash operations.

Through the collaboration, Dish TV will be able to leverage haeywa’s features such as digital receipts, real-time reporting and automated workflows to streamline its petty cash operations, ensuring compliance, accuracy, and accountability in all petty cash transactions along with analytics of the expenses and reduced administrative control.

“We have always been looking for technology solutions that help us to introduce convenience as well as optimization in our workflows. When haeywa team approached us we were impressed with their focus on these aspects along with the focus on reducing manual efforts. We are excited about this partnership, and we sincerely believe they will be a game changer in petty cash management domain” says Chittaranjan Mohanty – Head Finance & Accounts at Dish TV D2H

I have been closely working with the haeywa team for deploying the solution at Dish TV D2H for past few weeks. The platform agility is powerful. Quick onboarding and reduced reconciliation efforts is making all employees very happy. We look forward to working with them” says Dharmendra Kumar Agrawal Divisional Manager of Finance & Accounts at Dish TV D2H.

Shilpa Mahna Bhatnagar, Founder, haeywa, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Dish TV to provide them with our innovative platform for their petty cash management needs. haeywa will enable Dish TV to optimize its petty cash processes, ensuring greater control and visibility over their expenses and help them achieve their financial management goals more efficiently.”

