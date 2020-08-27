HCL opens first Innovative Cybersecurity Fusion Center in Europe

Read Article

HCL Technologies (HCL), a global technology company, announced the opening of its first European Cybersecurity Fusion Center (CSFC) in Gothenburg, Sweden. HCL’s CSFC is a state-of-the-art security operations and response facility, integrating multi-domain security teams, processes and cutting-edge analytics enabling organizations to detect threats faster and resolve incidents efficiently. The Gothenburg CSFC further strengthens HCL’s global innovation drive, adding to the cybersecurity capabilities of its existing network of five CSFC’s across North America and Asia.

The rapid shift to remote working for many organizations, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to the emergence of new threats, forcing IT teams to rewrite their security playbooks. Powered by HCL’s innovative Dynamic Cybersecurity Framework, the CSFC addresses these needs through the capability to analyze millions of events per second.

Maninder Singh, Corporate Vice President, Cybersecurity Services at HCL Technologies said, “Cybersecurity is a key focus for HCL, as it plays a vital role in enabling organizations to transform in a rapidly evolving world where new-age applications, cloud and IoT are defining the future digital enterprise. Our CSFC’s enable this by defending organizations’ digital assets and the Gothenburg Center is perfectly placed to effectively meet the most complex needs of our global customers.”

Apart from simply monitoring and alerting, HCL’s CSFC also resolves and remediates incidents. It will help European organizations comply with local regulations concerning data sovereignty.

The Gothenburg CSFC holistically monitors IT, Internet of Things, Industrial Internet of Things and factory operational technology environments. It uses insights from multiple cyber threat intelligence sources for proactive targeted threat hunting. The Gothenburg CSFC will also be armed with the state-of-the-art Security Orchestration and Automation Platform (SOAR), providing high-quality cyber defense capabilities to customers.

“It’s fantastic to see a leading global technology company like HCL choosing our city as the ideal home for its top cybersecurity talent,” said Patrik Andersson, CEO, Business Region Göteborg. “HCL’s commitment to creating more career opportunities and attracting even more skilled workers from other countries will be a major benefit to the local business community.”

“A strong track record of providing cybersecurity, governance, risk and compliance services as HCL does is key to creating trust in times of digital servitization,” said Jan Horsager, Research Director at IDC Nordic. “It is positive to see HCL strengthening its offering by adding regional coverage from Europe as well as expanding both security capabilities and technology innovation.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]