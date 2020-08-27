Keynote Address: Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 25th August 2020

Read Article

Key Highlights:

+ The number of UPI transaction have overtaken all other modes of digital payments

+ GSTN has resulted in tremendous simplification of the taxation system

+ It’s now time to move to a National Public Digital Platform

+ It’s time for us to move to nationwide domain specific platforms

+ We expect 2020 to be game changing year for India’s digital initiatives

