Ashwani Chandhok, Senior Director, Platform Cloud Solutions – Oracle Asia Pacific | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 25th August 2020

Read Article

Key Highlights:

+ In times like this, the continuity of services is tested

+ Technology provides the building blocks for creation of government services

+ Oracle Cloud provides a rich portfolio of applications across different functions

+ AI can make it faster for citizens to receive assistance and report grievances

+ Oracle Cloud Infrastructure was purpose built from scratch for enterprise customers

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]