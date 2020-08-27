Ashwani Chandhok, Senior Director, Platform Cloud Solutions – Oracle Asia Pacific | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 25th August 2020
Key Highlights:
+ In times like this, the continuity of services is tested
+ Technology provides the building blocks for creation of government services
+ Oracle Cloud provides a rich portfolio of applications across different functions
+ AI can make it faster for citizens to receive assistance and report grievances
+ Oracle Cloud Infrastructure was purpose built from scratch for enterprise customers
