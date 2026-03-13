Inaugural Session – Redefining the Future of e-Governance

+ Ravikiran Tirumala, Commissioner, Electronic Service Delivery (MeeSeva), DOITEC, Telangana

Key Address Topic: Digital Governance at Scale: Transforming Citizen Service Delivery through Technology

Key Highlights:

[1] The organization provides end-to-end citizen services, starting from birth certificate issuance to income, residence, and other government certificates.

[2] It operates through around 5,000 physical centers along with a mobile app platform.

[3] A major recent innovation is delivering citizen services through WhatsApp as a two-way communication platform.

[4] Birth certificates can now be triggered directly after hospital registration using existing data via WhatsApp.

[5] Citizens can easily apply, verify details, track status, make payments, and receive approved certificates digitally.

[6] The government is integrating multiple citizen services into a single WhatsApp-based platform to make service delivery proactive, simple, and easily accessible.

+ Phani Nagarjuna, Founding CEO, Aikam (Telangana AI Innovation Hub)

Topic: Building Telangana’s AI Ecosystem: From Vision to Implementation

Key Highlights:

[1] The rise of AI is transforming not just citizen services but also driving economic upliftment across society.

[2] AI enables predictive decision-making, such as weather-based farming advice and accident detection systems.

[3] Unlike earlier digital revolutions, AI enhances intelligence within systems by predicting outcomes and optimizing decisions.

[4] AI is creating new industries and jobs such as data analysts, prompt engineers, AI auditors, and domain-specific AI specialists.

[5] AI is reshaping governance and the economy by making services smarter, faster, transparent, and more inclusive, positioning Telangana as a replicable model for AI-driven public transformation.

+ Saurabh Tiwari, Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India

Topic: Redefining the Future of e-Governance

Key Highlights:

[1] Sovereignty is evolving. Core functions remain, but governance is shifting from authority to service.

[2] Symbolic transformation in institutions. Government spaces now reflect duty and service rather than superiority.

[3] Digital and proactive governance. Services are becoming automated, 24/7, and outreach-based instead of request-based.

[4] Integrated and cooperative delivery as the Centre and states are linking data and certificates for seamless public benefits.

[5] Shift from sovereignty to service, Rapid technological change, especially AI, is redefining governance and raising data security concerns.