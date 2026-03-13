Express Computer

Dr Radha Krishna B, Director, Customer Advisory, SAS India

Technology Sabha 2026 | DAY 1 | 27th February 2026 | Hyderabad

Speaker in this video:
Dr. Radha Krishna B, Director, Customer Advisory, SAS India

Topic: AI That Works: Government Success Stories

Key Highlights:
[1] AI in government is no longer only experimental; it is actively used in revenue, welfare, health, and public safety. Adoption, however, still varies across states and departments.

[2] The real challenge is not lack of data but lack of data integration and visibility. Data silos and quality issues limit AI’s effectiveness and trust.

[3] In revenue, AI helps interpret complex GST laws and detect tax evasion. This improves compliance and speeds up decisions.

[4] In welfare, AI integrates multi-department data to identify genuine beneficiaries. This ensures targeted delivery and reduces leakages.

[5] In safety and healthcare, AI improves emergency response time and detects fraudulent medical claims. Predictive models enhance efficiency and transparency.

