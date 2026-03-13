Vinay Thakur, Special Director General, BISAG-N, MEITY
Technology Sabha 2026 | DAY 1 | 27th February 2026 | Hyderabad
Speaker in this video:
Vinay Thakur, Special Director General, BISAG-N, MEITY
Key Address Topic: From Space to Ground: BISAG-N’s Role in Governance and Development
Key Highlights:
[1] Digital Governance Vision Building a faceless, paperless, and cashless government through integrated digital infrastructure.
[2] Open & Scalable Systems Standards-based platforms operating across 28 countries, enabling seamless public service integration.
[3] Security & Privacy by Design Infrastructure built on global standards with strong information security and data privacy at the core.
[4] AI, GIS, enterprise solutions, and data integration supporting sectors from agriculture to healthcare.
[5] Focused on skill development, innovation, and advanced research including AI and emerging technologies.