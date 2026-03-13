Express Computer

Technology Sabha 2026 | DAY 1 | 27th February 2026 | Hyderabad

Speaker in this video:
Cheriyan Mathew, Senior Manager, Solution Architecture, Red Hat India & South Asia

Topic: Unlocking AI Potential with Trusted Sovereign Cloud

Key Highlights:
[1] AI innovation has grown rapidly, transforming how we create, analyze, and use data.

[2] Countries are building national AI ecosystems with responsible regulations.

[3] Data localization and sovereign cloud are becoming essential for privacy and control.

[4] Open, interoperable platforms help avoid vendor lock-in and enable flexibility.

[5] Balancing AI innovation with data sovereignty, ensuring security, compliance, and national control.

