Astuti Jindal, Sr Solutions Engineer, Confluent
Technology Sabha 2026 | DAY 1 | 27th February 2026 | Hyderabad
Speaker in this video:
Topic: Powering Agentic AI with real-time, smart, context-aware data
Key Highlights:
[1] Streaming Agents enable real-time, event-driven AI systems that can perceive, decide, and act instantly using live data streams.
[2] Agents are built as event-driven microservices, reducing tight dependencies and improving scalability.
[3] Real-time context engine ensures fresh, secure, and governed data for AI decision-making.
[4] Streaming architecture solves production challenges like data latency, replayability, and brittle AI-data separation.
[5] Supports multiple industry use cases including fraud detection, smart cities, healthcare, retail, and supply chain.
[6] Platform offers scalability, low latency, loose coupling, and event persistence for high-reliability AI workflows.