Astuti Jindal, Sr Solutions Engineer, Confluent

Technology Sabha 2026 | DAY 1 | 27th February 2026 | Hyderabad

Speaker in this video:
Astuti Jindal, Sr Solutions Engineer, Confluent

Topic: Powering Agentic AI with real-time, smart, context-aware data

Key Highlights:
[1] Streaming Agents enable real-time, event-driven AI systems that can perceive, decide, and act instantly using live data streams.

[2] Agents are built as event-driven microservices, reducing tight dependencies and improving scalability.

[3] Real-time context engine ensures fresh, secure, and governed data for AI decision-making.

[4] Streaming architecture solves production challenges like data latency, replayability, and brittle AI-data separation.

[5] Supports multiple industry use cases including fraud detection, smart cities, healthcare, retail, and supply chain.

[6] Platform offers scalability, low latency, loose coupling, and event persistence for high-reliability AI workflows.

