Chief Guest: Shri Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C), Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana

Our Chief Guest, Shri Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C), Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, delivered a special address at the 39th edition of Technology Sabha in Hyderabad, organised by Express Computer, The Indian Express Group.

Key Announcements & Focus Areas:

[1] Telangana aims to become a global AI and innovation hub through strong policies and industry collaboration.

[2] The government is rolling out large-scale AI skilling and upskilling initiatives, including AI Schools and partnerships with leading global institutions.

[3] India Skills University will bridge the industry–academia gap with industry-led curriculum design.

[4] Startups and product companies will receive structured support through incubation platforms and global AI collaborations.

[5] The Telangana Data Exchange Platform will enable data-driven innovation and improve governance efficiency.

[6] Cybersecurity remains a priority, with Integrated Command & Control Centers strengthening citizen protection.

[7] Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are encouraged to shift from cost-based operations to value-driven innovation and product development.

Vision:

Telangana is transitioning from a service hub to a value-creation and technology innovation powerhouse on the global stage.