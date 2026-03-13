What AI research taught me about life

By Sujatha Iyer, Head of AI (Security), Zoho Corp

In cybersecurity, the stakes are binary: defenders must be right every single time, while attackers only need to be right once. With organisational reputation, personal information and substantial money on the line, the pressure to be right can be crippling. However, over my years in AI security, I have come to realise that just as AI is trained using a trial-and-error method, so too through iterations, we grow.

As I reflect on my career journey, built on a willingness to experiment, I wish to remind women doubting their aspirations to pursue technology or questioning their position in tech: in AI, as in life, we just need to be willing to learn, evolve, and stay in the fight.

The logic of choice

In mathematics, every problem has a logical path to a solution and that is why from the time I was in school, I have always enjoyed the subject. The comfort from the clarity and structure of the subject drew me to this field.

As I indulged in algorithms, data and systems, I eventually found my career in technology. Mathematics, after all, is the foundation of computing.

I joined Zoho as an intern a decade ago, initially tasked to work on AI sentiment analysis. The fact that we could use an algorithm to create a model that could understand how one is feeling through the way they communicated filled me with wonder.

I gravitated towards learning more about the model behind it, and in turn, studying about AI, machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP).

Forming convictions through experimentation

Cybersecurity in the age of AI leaves no room for error and this challenge drew me to obsess over it.

It was also around this time we were experimenting with a phishing detection system. As phishing emails became more sophisticated, I knew that we needed to build a resilient defence system that would evolve with the curve balls thrown its way.

We began building an AI-powered malware detection system that is reliable, resilient and trustworthy.

Women in general tend to struggle with self-doubt. I have made my fair share of mistakes and found it difficult to believe in myself at certain points in my life.

But as an AI researcher, I cannot help but notice the similarities between us and AI models. I believe that in AI security, and in life, we should avoid complacency. I was able to discover my calling within technology through exploring and experimenting, pushing myself outside my comfort zone.

It was through experimentations that the prototype for a simple phishing detector formed the foundation of Zoho’s AI cyber-defence line. And a girl who enjoyed mathematics is now a woman heading AI security for one of the world’s leading technology organisations.

Experimentation, I have learnt, is the catalyst to advancement.

Acquiring peripheral vision

As AI advances, so do attacks.

A decade ago, phishing mails—dumb and poorly worded with grammatical errors—were easier to detect. Today, attacks backed by AI have become aggressive, increasingly unforeseeable and elusive.

A team that is homogenous and hyper-focused on a single point on the horizon is prone to missing what is on the peripheral. Only a diverse team is capable of looking at different potential problems and solutions.

In Zoho, we give importance to equal opportunities, and that has resulted in our robust AI cybersecurity ecosystem.

According to UN Women, women account for only 30% of the worldwide AI professionals and just 16% hold AI research roles. When we have fewer women working on AI, the models will not be able to reflect women’s realities.

The lack of representation further reinforces existing gender biases, contributing to a persistent design gap in AI models. That is why, today, I call upon women with a passion for STEM and AI to fearlessly enter and persist in the technology sector. Considering the significant impact AI has on our lives today, your perspective can make a huge difference.

So, brush up on your basics, and never have second thoughts about taking on challenging problems.

In truth, there are no wrong paths to success. Both achievements and setbacks offer lessons that sharpen your instinct for the next decision when you find yourself at a crossroads.

What matters most is continuing to challenge yourself and recognising that every path shapes you and serves a purpose in your journey.

My path started with a simple love for numbers and led me here to the front lines of global cybersecurity. Your path, perfect or otherwise, is yours; you just need to start somewhere.