Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Digital TechSabha  »  Special Address: Manoj Kumar Mishra, Secretary, Department of Electronics & IT, Government of Odisha | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 25th August 2020

Special Address: Manoj Kumar Mishra, Secretary, Department of Electronics & IT, Government of Odisha | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 25th August 2020

VideoDigital TechSabhaVideos
By Express Computer
0 2
Read Article

Key Highlights:

+ In crisis, we have seen renewed respect for governance
+ We on-boarded Smart Analytics and utilised the large pool of data
+ We have tied up with industry stakeholders to find out the right solutions
+ Every crisis cannot be turned into an opportunity, but a good leadership can bring the best out of all situations
+ IT solutions must follow leadership decisions


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.