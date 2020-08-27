Special Address: Manoj Kumar Mishra, Secretary, Department of Electronics & IT, Government of Odisha | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 25th August 2020

Read Article

Key Highlights:

+ In crisis, we have seen renewed respect for governance

+ We on-boarded Smart Analytics and utilised the large pool of data

+ We have tied up with industry stakeholders to find out the right solutions

+ Every crisis cannot be turned into an opportunity, but a good leadership can bring the best out of all situations

+ IT solutions must follow leadership decisions

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]