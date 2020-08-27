Ajay Dubey, Channel Head (India/SAARC), Forcepoint | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 25th August 2020
Key Highlights:
+ We need to approach cybersecurity from user and data perspective
+ Zero Trust Access allows complete control of applications
+ Our Dynamic User Protection takes inputs from various sources, analyses risk scores and provides access accordingly
+ Forcepoint can provide clean connectivity to users
+ Forcepoint provides complete visibility
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]