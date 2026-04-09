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Exclusive Video Interview with Goutam Datta, Chief Information & Digital Officer at Bajaj Life

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By Express Computer
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In this exclusive conversation, Goutam Datta, Chief Information & Digital Officer at Bajaj Life, unpacks the organisation’s digital transformation journey and the strategic role of technology in reshaping business outcomes. He reflects on the pivotal triggers that accelerated change, the tough leadership and technology decisions that laid the foundation, and the complexities of modernising legacy systems to enable scale across customer, advisor, and partner ecosystems. Datta also shares insights into overcoming execution challenges, embedding AI into the business fabric, and defining success in large-scale transformations—offering valuable lessons for BFSI leaders navigating similar digital mandates.

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Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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