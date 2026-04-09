Exclusive Video Interview with Goutam Datta, Chief Information & Digital Officer at Bajaj Life

In this exclusive conversation, Goutam Datta, Chief Information & Digital Officer at Bajaj Life, unpacks the organisation’s digital transformation journey and the strategic role of technology in reshaping business outcomes. He reflects on the pivotal triggers that accelerated change, the tough leadership and technology decisions that laid the foundation, and the complexities of modernising legacy systems to enable scale across customer, advisor, and partner ecosystems. Datta also shares insights into overcoming execution challenges, embedding AI into the business fabric, and defining success in large-scale transformations—offering valuable lessons for BFSI leaders navigating similar digital mandates.

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