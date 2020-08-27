Munish Ghai, Head of Government Sales, Data Center Solutions, Dell Technologies | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 25th August 2020
Key Highlights:
+ The pandemic has necessitated the requirement of digital transformation
+ We have seen the over abundance of information, also called ‘Infodemic’
+ There’s a lot of focus on building resilient infrastructure
+ Simplification of security strategies is key to effectiveness
+ Digital Transformation is the vaccine for sustainability
