HCL partners with Google Cloud to enable hybrid cloud services

HCL Technologies has become a Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Premier Partner. The new partnership will help enterprises accelerate the adoption of GCP at scale and further strengthens HCL’s portfolio of cloud services. HCL is also an early adopter of Anthos, Google Cloud’s new open cloud platform, helping its clients build and manage hybrid cloud services and modernize applications with containers and microservices architectures.

“The winning combination of Google Cloud Platform and HCL’s managed services and engineering expertise will be a major enabler for the digital businesses of tomorrow,” said Kalyan Kumar, CVP and CTO – IT Services, HCL Technologies. “HCL’s global delivery capabilities and experience in cloud native services will drive transformation and support the rapid growth of hybrid cloud ecosystems. This will help our clients to create more responsive digital enterprises that drive business agility and accelerate innovation. The partnership also supports the continuation of HCL’s Mode 1-2-3 strategy, as we extend the availability of our products and platforms via the GCP Marketplace.”

The partnership will see HCL create a GCP Center of Excellence, to be embedded in its Cloud Native Labs in London, New York and Noida, to help customers experience the speed, scalability and innovation that GCP offers. HCL’s Cloud Native Labs spearhead the adoption of Kubernetes and CloudFoundry ecosystems for its clients.

HCL will help clients migrate applications to take full advantage of GCP and offer next generation services to accelerate building new applications on GCP. In addition, the Cloud Native Labs will offer cloud strategy, proof of concept building and cloud-native cultural transformation services for GCP. HCL will also implement an extensive internal training programme to enable its workforce to develop skills and become certified on GCP. HCL’s ISV Cloudification Factory will enable ISVs to modernize their products and make them available on the GCP Marketplace, or SaaSify their products to run on GCP.

Kevin Ichhpurani, Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “Our enterprise technology stack in combination with HCL’s reach in the enterprise customer space, global delivery capabilities, and domain expertise creates a unique experience for our joint customers and facilitates their digital transformation journey.” “Google Cloud’s Anthos provides an easy way to integrate and build a true hybrid cloud,” added Kalyan Kumar. “With automation and operational governance at the core, and security and compliance built-in, Anthos is ideal for delivering the digital services of tomorrow, today. Google Cloud’s Anthos’ approach of technology modernization combined with architecture consistency and extensive ecosystem design makes it our choice of partner for serving our customer’s next-generation business objectives.”

