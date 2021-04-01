HCL to modernize and transform Tenneco’s technology landscape

Read Article

HCL Technologies in an agreement with Tenneco, for a multi-year, integrated application development, modernization, and operations services contract. As part of this engagement, HCL will help Tenneco enhance their IT simplification, modernization and transformation journey while helping to reduce technical complexities and support the global IT application portfolio.

Tenneco has strategically worked to consolidate its global IT Service vendors to improve user experience by creating a more agile and nimble IT support organization that works on reducing technical costs and IT complexities.

HCL Technologies’ application modernization approach will be part of the initial acceleration of Tenneco’s application rationalization and modernization initiative. HCL will use its FENIX 2.0 offering, an industry-aligned execution framework that helps organizations reprogram their enterprise architecture and build a roadmap for initiatives for digital transformation objectives. To further transform Tenneco’s operations, HCL will bring in automation through DRYiCE, a suite of organic automation and AI-based transformation products and platforms.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to work so closely with Tenneco as it embarks on this strategic journey of transforming its IT landscape,” said Ajay Bahl, EVP, HCL Technologies. “This deal is a great endorsement of HCL’s next-generation application services and ability to drive major transformations. We look forward to providing value to this relationship, driving critical technology transformation and helping Tenneco realize business success.”

