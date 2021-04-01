Oracle speeds Cloud Migration with New Oracle Cloud Lift Services

Read Article

One of the biggest pain points of cloud adoption is the cost and effort of migration. To ease the process, the new Oracle Cloud Lift Services gives Oracle customers expanded access to technical tools and cloud engineering resources to quickly migrate workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Oracle now offers these resources – at no additional cost – to all existing and new Oracle Cloud customers worldwide.

“Our customers want a seamless path to the cloud with the right guidance, solution architecture, and hands-on help we can provide,” said Vinay Kumar, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “Oracle Cloud Lift Services is just one of several changes we are implementing to accelerate customer success on Oracle Cloud.”

Oracle’s new program provides a single point of contact for all technical delivery and removes critical expertise barriers for adoption of OCI services, speeding time to value and creating faster opportunities to innovate. With Oracle Cloud Lift Services, customers get access to Oracle cloud engineers and premier technical services that have accelerated migrations to OCI for enterprise customers including Seattle Sounders FC, Cargill and Rice University. As part of the program, customers will have access to cloud engineering resources for activities ranging from performance analysis, application architecture, hands on migrations and go-live support. Oracle will work with customers until their workloads are in production and help train their staff on best practices so they have the expertise to run the environment moving forward.

Customers and partners are already seeing value in this new program and are getting through migrations faster, with more of their IT budget intact for more valuable operational services and major digital transformation projects.

“Oracle Cloud Lift Services together with Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings help our joint customers accelerate the work of migrating to the cloud and modernizing their landscape to drive faster business results. As a partner, we ensure client success through outcome-driven transformation programs that build differentiated capabilities to help our clients become resilient, agile and competitive,” said Gopikrishnan Konnanath, SVP & Service Offering Head, Oracle Services, Infosys.

Seattle Sounders FC, the American professional soccer club, has also realized benefits from Oracle Cloud Lift Services.

“We’ve been working very closely with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to overhaul our data systems to enable us to build next-generation analytics tools. This keeps us ahead of the competition on and off the field. With Oracle Cloud Lift Services, we’re able to accelerate our migration to the cloud, providing us with valuable hands-on expertise from Oracle’s Cloud Engineering team,” said Ravi Ramineni, vice president, Soccer Analytics and Research, Seattle Sounders FC.

Cargill is a leading global food corporation working alongside farmers, producers, manufacturers, retailers, governments and other organizations to nourish the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way.

“At Cargill, we’re constantly looking for new ways to improve and expand our business. Oracle’s cloud architects took us from zero to production through the Oracle Cloud Lift Services work and made it a smooth transition to launch new Cargill services in their cloud all while maintaining a strong focus on security. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure offered us the performance and support we needed to get off the ground and into the cloud,” said Terence Schofield, Quantitative Trading Technology Director, Cargill.

Rice University uses Oracle Cloud Lift Services to help deploy Open Nebula on Oracle Cloud which involves technical work such as the deployment of large-scale Kubernetes clusters running on GPUs. This is one of the largest open-source projects the university IT team is involved in.

“We are delighted that this project with Oracle has enabled Oracle and Rice to contribute this resource back to the Open Nebula community. The close collaboration between Oracle technical experts and my team has provided learning opportunities and enabled us to explore new and innovative technical solutions,” said Klara Jelinkova, CIO, Rice University.

