Hi-COM acquires leading IT service partner Computer Maintenance Agency (CMA)

Hi-COM Network Private Limited, a leading internet service provider, acquired Computer Maintenance Agency (CMA), an IT service partner. As part of this business acquisition, Hi-COM will have a 100% subsidiary of a Hyderabad-based management service provider company. The strategic alliance has been valued at $1 Million, giving Hi-COM an edge in the “IT managed Service “market segment.

This alliance will enable Hi-COM to provide a wide range of remedial and value-added services. Started in 1993, CMA focused on providing single-point contact for Multi-Platform HW Maintenance, Multi-Platform System Administration, and SW Services relating to DBMS.

Mr. Vikas Sharma, Founder and Director of Hi-COM, says, “We are excited to welcome CMA to the Hi-COM family. This new expansion will help us strengthen our MSP business segment especially for PSU and government segment. With their comprehensive on-site maintenance services, we look forward to expanding our business portfolio. With CMA’s extensive services and our in-house leadership team’s combined experience of more than 200 years, we are targeting 10X growth within the next 3 years.”

Mr Naidu, Business Head of CMA, Computer Maintenance Agency (CMA) says, “We are excited to work with Hi-COM, and we are confident that our combined experience will create even more value for our customers. We look forward to working together to continue to innovate and deliver high-performance computing solutions that meet the needs of our customers around the country.”