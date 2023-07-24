Express Computer

Hitachi India, Hitachi Vantara collaborates with Central Manufacturing Technology Institute – Govt. of India

Hitachi India, Hitachi Vantara, the modern infrastructure, data management and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, and Central Manufacturing Technology Institute, Govt. of India, (CMTI), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to uplift the manufacturing industry through this collaboration. The signing ceremony was attended by Gopikrishna Balijepally, Senior Vice President, Hitachi Vantara; Atsuhiro Suzuki, Director, Hitachi India; and Nagahanumaiah, Director, CMTI.

The CMTI has agreed to lend its expertise for professional development in smart manufacturing and smart quality, which seeks to develop maturity in the Indian manufacturing sector. By harnessing advanced technologies and innovative practices, the collaboration will play a crucial role in driving efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in manufacturing. The smart manufacturing projects are expected to begin in six months.

Dr. Nagahanumaiah, Director, CMTI said “We are delighted to collaborate with Hitachi India and Hitachi Vantara India. We strongly believe that collaboration is not just about working together, but also embracing the power of diversity in thought and perspective. By offering our manufacturing expertise, we can transcend limitations and achieve breakthroughs that will reshape the future.”

Atsuhiro Suzuki, Director, Hitachi India said, “We are excited to partner with CMTI to support their Make in India mission. Hitachi will work jointly with CMTI in building digital solutions to address needs of the manufacturing sector.

Gopikrishna Balijepally, Senior Vice President, Hitachi Vantara India, said, “We are offering our digital solutions and capabilities on smart manufacturing, leveraging our Industry consulting and IoT practices. Together we can make significant contributions towards the Make in India initiative.”

