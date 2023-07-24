Express Computer

Skyball enters the Smartwatch category with the launch of feature-packed wearables

Skyball, the new-age consumer electronics brand focused on home audio and smart accessories, has announced its entry into the smartwatch category. With a commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional quality, Skyball aims to set new standards in the industry with its range of smartwatches.

Skyball will launch five new smartwatch models this year, starting with the launch of Skyfit Elevate and Skyfit Rigor in August 2023. These watches boast the most advanced features, including state-of-the-art AMOLED displays, ensuring vibrant visuals and crisp clarity. Skyball will target consumers seeking affordable premium products in a price range of Rs 1999 to 4499. With the launch of Skyball smartwatches, customers can expect best-in-class performance, design, and functionality.

“Our vision for Skyball is to provide customers with premium, feature-rich smartwatches that offer great value for money. We have carefully designed and developed Skyfit Elevate and Skyfit Rigor to exceed expectations and cater to the diverse needs of our customers. We have exciting plans for the festive season and have lined up several new products across categories. With advanced features and an affordable price point, we are confident that Skyball will emerge as a popular brand among consumers,” said Mr. Sandeep Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Skyball.

Skyball has ambitious plans for the smartwatch category and aims to launch three more models before Diwali, solidifying its presence in the market. The company is committed to delivering exceptional quality and aims to achieve a sales volume of 100,000 units within the smartwatch category this year, with an estimated 40% of its business derived from smartwatches.

With a projected turnover of Rs 100 crore in its first year, Skyball expects smartwatches to contribute approximately Rs 40 crore to its overall revenue. Skyball has partnered with its parent company, Videomax International Pvt Ltd, for the manufacturing and assembly of its smartwatches, ensuring the highest standards of craftsmanship and quality.

In addition to the foray into the smartwatch category, Skyball has exciting plans for its audio range. Before Diwali, the company intends to launch ten new models in the audio category, specifically party speakers. This expansion underscores Skyball’s commitment to providing customers with an immersive and enjoyable audio experience for all occasions.

