Hitachi Systems India ties up with Anlyz to provide managed services’ offerings

Anlyz, an innovative SOCaaS platform provider company, announced MSSP partnership with Hitachi Systems India. Hitachi Systems India, a part of Hitachi Group, is the leading player, delivering innovative technology solutions to over 1000 (approx.) enterprise customers in India.

“Anlyz is thrilled to work with Hitachi Systems India and benefit from their expertise and market reach as a leading MSSP. This is a significant milestone for us, as Hitachi is the Managed Security Services Provider of choice for customers in India. Our cloud-native unified SecOps Automation platform Anlyz 360 enables clients in identifying, responding, and remediating complex cybersecurity risks with the lowest MTTD and MTTR. With this collaboration, we aim to jointly enable CISOs and leadership teams to develop a strong cybersecurity framework for comprehensive security incident response management based on people, processes, and technology,” said Sriram G, Co-founder at Anylz.

Hitachi Systems India is the leading provider of best-in-class digital workplace & security, automation & orchestration, and, cloud & DC solutions. Their Managed Security Service practice combines consulting, designing, solutions, and services to provide an end-to-end solution that ensures a highly secure infrastructure. By partnering with Anlyz, Hitachi is expanding its cybersecurity services portfolio to serve its customer base even better.

Commenting on this MSSP partnership, Anuj Gupta, CEO and Director at Hitachi Systems India said, “As one of the industry leaders in innovative technology solutions in cloud and cybersecurity, it gives us great pleasure to join forces with Anlyz. Together we can expand the cybersecurity services portfolio to provide a highly secure infrastructure to enterprise customers, as there are constant business challenges to the organizations. Increased SOC efficacy will help organizational operations with faster response time. With minimal to zero false positives, SOC analysts can focus on cases that truly need human intervention.”

“We are happy to collaborate with Anlyz for our managed security services. There is a need for constant monitoring and risk reduction when it comes to cybersecurity posture management. As security threats are on the rise, businesses are looking to partner with capable security providers to manage their cyber security objectives better. We have the expertise and experience in designing, integrating, and implementing some of the most secure networks in the country. Our MSSP Clients can now benefit from our comprehensive SOCaaS enabled by the Anlyz 360 Platform,” Vivek Gupta, Sr. Vice President – Cybersecurity Business at Hitachi Systems India.

Anlyz is the developer and provider of next-gen SecOps solutions that are crafted to identify and address threats in real-time. They have created a platform that will enable the transformation of an organization’s security operations, from reactive to proactive, by empowering the security analysts and operations team with contextual and actionable insights. Their prime goal is to make threat detection-and-defeat capabilities intuitive, faster, smarter, and easier – for assured cyber security.

Anlyz 360-platform is uniquely designed to cater to the new age MSSP providers who need cloud-native, Low code, easy-to-use, and most economical solutions to address the surging cybersecurity threats. Further, Anylz’s analytical capabilities enable security operations teams to track, analyze and terminate threats in minutes instead of days. The platform consists of next-generation Data lake capabilities with advanced SOAR and Case management.

