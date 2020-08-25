How a cloud native mobile sales tool delivered for Aviva India during COVID-19

Read Article

Please elaborate on Aviva Mobile sales tool. When was it launched and what is the strength of the salesforce that uses the tool?

Launched in May 2019, Aviva’s Mobile Sales Tool (MST) is an enhanced informative interface that helps customers with solutions to identify customer needs, positioning the propositions, key features, benefits & customized illustrations, multiple payment options and OTP based authentication. We launched this mobile app with the idea of simplifying customer’s buying journey, keeping a transparent interaction between them and the sales representatives. It is the most comprehensive and efficient tool for Aviva India to solicit business in a paperless manner on mobile devices.

What are the benefits and unique features of the tool?

MST provides solutions to the customers on their financial requirement depending on their current life stage. This tool significantly reduces the risk of human errors while expediting the process of issuing an insurance policy. Due to this streamlined, automated processing, the tool offers its customers a hassle-free buying experience without any physical documentation, thus aligning with Aviva’s Digital First strategy. It is a needs-based selling platform introduced for mapping the entire buying journey of a customer to offer enhanced and customized customer services and to increase efficiency in services.

Could you please elaborate on how MST has been adopted across various channels?

MST’s adoption rate significantly increased during Covid-19. We have been engaging with our banca partners through this. 100% of our banca and broking business and 95% of our offline business is through MST. Our sales team is continuously engaging with customers through this to provide them enhanced customers experience.

What kind of IT infrastructure has been used for the tool? The tool is hosted on IT backend, a private cloud or a public cloud?

The solution is cloud native and hosted on NUTANIX Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI), which combines computing, storage, and networking into a simplified, easy-to-use platform, provide scalability & assist to create private cloud to cater to immediate business needs. Aviva India is the first life insurance company in India to adopt NUTANIX HCI platform and host mobility solution on HCI to provide scalable solution to business.

How is the availability of the tool ensured, so that it runs perfectly fine even in areas where the connectivity is bad?

Aviva MST is designed keeping in mind the security protocols. The application is hosted in Aviva Secure data center which is secure and resilient infrastructure.

What are the security features of the application to ensure safety and privacy?

Safety and security of a digital solution such as MST is as important as its ease of usage. Aviva India developed a strategic approach to enterprise mobility solution – act (Intelligent Aviva Comprehensive Tool) for sales process based uponthe following key imperatives:

Providing real-time self-service experience with the ability to conduct simple, secure transactions

Delivering personalized digital experience and individual next best offers

Generating strategic insights to help make informed decisions and improving corporate productivity.

Cloud native, Scalable & secured

How much space does this application require on a smartphone?

The application is created in a way that it requires simplest of hardware and software configuration to run it. It only requires 9MB on a smartphone and easily downable for every user.

