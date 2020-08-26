Made-in-India product, Classplus, used by over 20,000 teachers to teach students online in the last 6 months

Read Article

As the country started fighting the pandemic, tuition teachers and local coaching centers faced a lot of difficulty to prevent losing their business. Teachers did not have the right technology tools with them and had to resort to multiple tools like WhatsApp, Google Drive, Zoom to take their classes and share their study material. Students also got confused as they were used to studying by going to their neighbourhood coaching centres and had no way to take classes without moving out of their homes.

That is when Delhi based Classplus, India’s fastest growing company providing technology solutions to teachers and coaching centres started making it easy. Founded by graduates of IIT and NSIT, it offers a simple platform for all teachers to take online classes and share study material. It also allows teachers to broadcast messages to the students and collect their homework. Classplus has been operating since 2018 to simplify the lives of teachers and has achieved great responses over the past two years.

Over the past few months, Classplus has empowered more than 20,000 teachers to reach out to more than 30 Lakh students in 100+ cities across the country. More than 60% of these users came from Tier 2 and 3 cities. Teachers are saved from the trouble of using multiple platforms and spend time on learning technology, so that they can focus on teaching their students in an easy manner.

Mukul Rustagi, Co-founder, Classplus said, “Teachers are the pillars of Indian education. Post Covid, teachers were really stressed out since they were not used to technology and suddenly, teaching required them to use multiple tools. We believe in making the teachers more powerful and they should only focus on teaching while Classplus will take care of everything else. A single common platform for them was needed and we quickly introduced the right set of features for all the teachers across the country.”

“Online classes have been a boon during lockdown. It provided flexibility, access to expertise and was cost effective to us. All my students are getting advantages from online classes on my app. We thank Classplus for providing us the product,” commented Dr Rahul Rai, Director, Star PMT tutorials.

