How to manage cost overruns through cloud processes?

By Manoj Dhanda, Founder, and CTO, Microhost Cloud

Cloud computing is becoming a major part of the digital transformation of most enterprises. Enterprise cloud solutions are being added by cloud service providers in this fast-evolving digital era. The process of optimizing cloud costs involves identifying idle resources, eradicating surplus, and reserving the required capacity to scale when the time comes.

There are many best practices for cloud cost optimization. Listed below are a few ways in which a business or an enterprise can optimize its cloud costs.

Identify Idle Resources

You can maximize cloud costs by finding uncommitted or idle resources. A developer or administrator might assign a short-term server for a particular purpose but overlooks to shut it down once the job has been accomplished. Other common use cases involve administrators overlooking to remove the devoted storage when ending the temporary arrangements. The result is that service providers will include charges for these resources as well once they are put to use and even If you are not mistakenly using them. A cloud cost optimization strategy in place will aid in identifying these idle resources at hand and completely removing them.

Right Fit of Cloud Services

The process of identifying right-fit involves analyzing computing services and augmenting their size. It can’t be ‘one size fits all’ approach for businesses. The process of right fit involves examining the exact requirement and determining the most efficient use case for a business. You can customize servers for memory, databases, compute and graphics, storage capacity, and throughput, in addition to the right server size. Choosing the right fit can assist in cloud optimization, which allows you to getting the most out of your resources.

Enhanced Flexibility

In cloud computing, flexibility is defined as the maximum extent to which a cloud setup is able to adapt to workloads which often gets increased with time as the companies look to scale. This can be done by provisioning and de-provisioning resources regularly such that at any given point of time the available resources are able to meet the existing demand to the maximum. Enhanced flexibility is all about building a smart and efficient cloud infrastructure that can strike a perfect balance between ‘enough’ and ‘excess’.

Constant Monitoring to improve

The last point to consider is measuring the assigned cloud resources, and constantly monitoring and uncovering cost optimization opportunities in order to achieve the best cloud outcome. Improvements can be made based on the findings by the in-house or outsourced experts by having regular reports on costs v/s savings and optimizing cloud strategies in accordance with the specified requirement. Identification of performance requirements metrics is the key and downsizing and upscaling at the right time can result in an efficient cloud strategy.