HP launches AI powered Envy x360 15 laptops for creators

HP has unveiled a new lineup of HP Envy x360 15 laptops to meet the needs of content creators in India. These laptops come with a 15.6-inch OLED touch display that can be adjusted to the ideal position for working, writing, watching, and playing. The new Envy 15 laptops are equipped with AI-driven features that enhance security and facilitate collaboration.

To enable powerful performance, the new HP Envy x360 15 comes with latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors[7] & AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7[8] (7000 series) with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics[9] and AMD Radeon graphics. HP is the first to introduce an IMAX Enhanced certified PC with its new Envy x360 15 laptops, providing consumers with a seamless and immersive experience of IMAX quality visuals, audio, and premium digital content.

A computer with a blue rose on the screenDescription automatically generated with low confidenceA computer with a blue flower on the screenDescription automatically generated with low confidence

Modern creators need technology that helps support their pursuits, especially in the ever-evolving content-creation world. Flexible, smart, and adaptable tech has never been more important, as the ability to communicate with others, create content, and consume content is crucial to the GenZ lifestyle. Recognising this, HP is introducing its new Envy x360 15 laptops, designed to connect, create, and thrive in today’s hybrid world.

“Today’s consumers are driven by their desire to create, and we believe that creativity should never be hindered by our mobility or the constraints of our surroundings. As the leading PC company in India, we deliver cutting-edge innovations based on consumer insights to empower creators with the ultimate creative experience and technology”, said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems) HP India.

“The new Envy x360 15 is specifically designed to enable content creators to fully express themselves through industry-leading displays and intelligent, high-performance productivity features. We are committed to ensure that creators have the tools they need to bring their ideas to life in the most remarkable way possible.”, added Bedi.

AI features for the best computing experience

The new Envy laptops come with AI Image Signal Processor[11] (ISP) technology[12] ensures the security of content by automatically locking the device when the user walks away and promptly awakening it upon approach. Uncompromising video experience is crucial for content creators, and the new Envy x360 15 laptops deliver exactly that.

With HP Presence 2.0, these laptops provide the best visual, audio, and overall experience in any environment. Users can enhance their video calls by blurring the background and replacing it with an image of their choice. The Auto Frame feature ensures that users can freely move around during video calls without losing focus. Additionally, the laptops offer light adjustment and skin color correction features, allowing users to present themselves in the best possible light regardless of the lighting conditions. In continuing HP’s focus on sustainable impact, the new Envy x360 15 contains ocean-bound plastic and recycled aluminum.

Key features of the new HP Envy x360 15 are:

Display

15.6”, OLED touch display and Eyesafe® Certified[13]

More screen real estate with 88% screen to body ratio to see more of the screen[14]

IMAX Display offers exclusive Expanded Aspect Ratio on select movies and sequences

IMAX theatrical sound mix uses a special variant of DTS:X technology to deliver a unique and exclusive fully immersive spatial audio experience, preserving full dynamic range at reference level

Offers a range of OLED display options[15] and the ability to connect to 3 external 4k displays[16]

Design

More ways to fuel your ideas with x360, touch, and optional pen input[17]

Look, feel your best with 5MP camera and IR face recognition for secure login

Emoji menu on Keyboard with one key for faster expression

Ensures privacy with a Manual Camera Shutter that turns off PC’s camera

HP QuickDrop enables smoother file transfer

Performance

Finish important tasks faster with up to 16GB LPDDR5 memory[18]

Up to 15 hours battery life[19]

Fast connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E[20] and Bluetooth 5.3

Temperol Noise Reduction (TNR) improves audio quality by eliminating background noise

Multi-camera capability enables multiple views to showcase work and self

Advanced thermal solution for powerful performance without generating disruptive noise

HP dual speakers and audio custom-tuned by experts at Bang & Olufsen

Pricing and availability

· The HP Envy x360 15 is available at the starting price of INR 78,999 at HP online store and HP world stores.