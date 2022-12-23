HRtech startup Instahyre announces the achievement of its milestones in assisting over 30,000+ employees amid lay-offs

Instahyre, an AI-driven HRTech platform has recently announced the achievement of its milestones in assisting over 30,000+ employees get back on their feet in a week amid the massive – second wave of layoffs. The platform has also resulted in a reduced time to hire by 60-70% for companies using its ML-powered reminders, interview auto-scheduling, and other features while showcasing the profile of the most impacted candidates at the top of the priority list.

Vineet – a Bangalore-based techie who received an email at 2 am that turned his SUV booking, the new apartment interior, and loan EMIs in jeopardy. He was one of the many impacted at a high-growth social tech startup, leading a team to increase monetization and driving a nine-member group. He was one of the core team members and yet was completely devastated.

Vineet had to go through a never-ending ordeal of legacy job boards, spam emails, and calls. After three years, he went back on the job hunt and updated his resume on all job boards. The phone calls and emails started with days of frustration and disappointment as irrelevant calls and emails for junior roles flooded his inbox and phone. Furthermore, delayed communication and lack of suitable opportunities made him think he should sell his skills for short, rather than getting harassed and embarrassed.

One day he updated his profile on Instahyre and another day and a little ray of hope changed his day. He could find companies that were best suited for him rather than applying in bulk. Instahyre’s Candidate Relevancy meter helped him understand which job would get him a positive recruiter response. The responses poured in and he was elated. He received phone calls and emails from his select companies, and some were from the best in the industry organizations. All of the jobs were relevant with a reasonable package as per his desires. Within a week, he got multiple offers and landed his dream job.

Instahyre has changed the lives of millions of Vineet’s in the last year. The HRTech platform leverages the capabilities of AI and ML to find the best candidates’ jobs and intelligently “Understands” a candidate’s profile. In addition, the proprietary Instamatch technology helps to “pitch” companies to candidates keeping in mind their preferences, past hire, and patterns, which can sometimes be a million data sets and thousands of interactions.

During the period of the first and second wave of layoffs, Instahyre has helped over 30,000+ impacted employees get back on their feet. Currently, the platform has 42 million of registered job seekers belonging to IT, BFSI, and ITeS domains.

Instahyre has helped thousands get placed in the recent layoffs in the last few months and early this year, with top companies offering competitive salaries to the impacted employees. The most relevant and ready-to-join candidates are recommended to companies and the most suitable jobs are shown to candidates which helps to boost offers.

The winter layoff is making headlines with large-scale job losses. Many big markets are staring at an impending recession while several big tech companies have already downsized their workforce by huge numbers. Amid the tough times, the HRTech platform’s Instahyre Drives – an AI–powered bulk hiring tool is helping the impacted junior hires get placed in a day. It is used by the largest of companies and unicorns accounting to 10,000+ companies.