Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  IceWarp unveils new office in Mumbai, intends to double its employee count

IceWarp unveils new office in Mumbai, intends to double its employee count

News
By Express Computer
0 0

IceWarp, a true alternative to MS 365, Google Workspace, and maker of unified collaboration and messaging solutions for organizations has further solidified its presence in India with the inauguration of a new office in Mumbai to accommodate its growing team on Friday, 23rd December 2022. The 100-member strong India team of IceWarp intends to double its numbers by end of 2023.

Plans to enhance operations in the city were initiated a few months ago by the increased traction seen in sales and operations verticals, warranting for a substantial rise in Marketing, CRM, IT, and other complimentary functions, to support the rapid development. The new office will be IceWarp India’s second workplace in The Summit Business Bay, Andheri (E). The larger office setup will allow the IceWarp India team to accommodate new resources from all departments, planned to hire in order to address the growing business requirements.

Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India, and Middle East said, “It is a tremendously thrilling moment for us at IceWarp as we take another step towards realizing our goals of expanding the company’s footprint in India. We are also grateful to all our local customers and partners who have contributed towards this growth and continue to support us in our ambitious endeavors. Our local, as well as global teams, are bullish on the expected growth from IceWarp’s operations in the Indian sub-continent and we look forward to serving more and more organizations for enterprise-email collaboration solutions and work-from-anywhere setups. We believe that our office’s expansion in Mumbai will reinforce our commitment towards the region as we look forward to providing seamlessly collaborated Enterprise Email and Collaboration solutions to organizations of all sizes.”

IceWarp has seen a mammoth growth in its operations ever since the rapid adoption of remote work and has adroitly capitalized on various opportunities by serving leading brands from BSFI, IT, ITeS, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and FMCG sectors in the past 8years. With a solid presence across 50 countries, IceWarp aims to provide businesses and organizations with affordable, seamless integration, customizable and easy-to-use communication tools that cover various aspects of business collaboration, working, and productivity. This new office expands IceWarp’s foothold at the heart of the business hub of the country and will thus, allow it to strengthen its position in the country and exponentially grow its vision. IceWarp is keen on partnering with equally motivated and driven professionals from various fields like marketing, sales, operations, CRM, and support to grow with the brand.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image